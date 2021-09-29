Five months later than usual, Delaware redistricting process underway

With little more than a month left before new legislative district maps must be approved, Delaware lawmakers held their first public hearing on the process for redrawing lines Tuesday night.

The deadline for the General Assembly to approve new maps is Nov. 8, one year before the 2022 elections.

State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola acknowledged the tight timeline and pointed the finger at a slower-than-usual delivery of population data from the U.S. Census.

“The Census Bureau failed to deliver on its promise of a complete count in a timely fashion. In fact, states only received the final data from the U.S. Census Bureau less than two weeks ago,” he said.

That slowdown means the state is starting the process five months later than it would in a normal redistricting year.

Another delay is due to a change in how the state is counting people living in Delaware’s prisons.

“We are now awaiting the reconciliation data for incarcerated Delawareans, who for the first time will be counted at their last known address rather than the correctional facility at which they are housed,” Sokola said.