Open government group applauds Delaware redistricting hearings

The COVID-19 pandemic is creating a time crunch for legislatures all over the country to redraw district lines. In Delaware, the deadline to get Senate and House district lines changed is November 7. That’s one year before the 2022 election, when all 62 seats in the General Assembly will be up for grabs.

With less than two months to go, that doesn’t leave much time for this complicated, and often contentious, process to get done.

In August, open government advocates — including Common Cause of Delaware, the League of Women Voters of Delaware and the ACLU-Delaware — wrote to legislative leaders, urging them to get started on the process and include the public in that effort.

“It’s concerning that state leaders refuse to communicate about how they plan to hold a process that is transparent and accountable to the people,” said Common Cause director Claire Snyder-Hall last month. “Redistricting will determine the people of Delaware’s voting power for the next 10 years and we deserve to know how state legislators plan to draw new maps. It’s time state legislators start communicating with the public about this year’s redistricting cycle.”