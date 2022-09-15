Clandestine plan to force a vote on Pa. legislative gift ban fails, lawmakers shrug

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Activists who want the Pennsylvania General Assembly to ban lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators thought they had a way around the institutional blockade: recruit a lawmaker on the inside.

Heading into this week, they said one unidentified state House lawmaker would stand up and force a vote on whether to consider the bill, defying Republican leadership that controls what does — and doesn’t — come up in the chamber.

But as one of the last scheduled session days of the year ended Wednesday, no one stood up, leaving advocates with nothing to do but concede.

“We’re tired of talking with these people,” Michael Pollack, executive director of the good government group March on Harrisburg, said. “They give us hollow promises. They say they’re going to do the right thing. And then they don’t.”

Gifts — including tickets to concerts and sporting events, and trips to prime vacation destinations — are commonplace in Harrisburg and have drawn the ire of activists who argue they amount to legalized bribery amid widespread distrust in government.

Lawmakers from both major parties have countered that such an interpretation is too simple: A lavish trip rarely influences their policy decisions, and banning gifts is not a top priority for most voters.

Despite years of advocacy and flashy protests — including a 2019 demonstration that saw members drop dollar bills on the state House floor — March on Harrisburg has yet to succeed in convincing lawmakers to legislate away one of their own perks of the job.

This session, they rallied behind a compromise bill from state Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R., Luzerne) that would ban lawmakers from receiving any gifts, transportation, lodging, or recreation of over $250 in value from a single source each year. The proposal, however, would still allow lawmakers to receive free meals.

Unlike many states, Pennsylvania law places no monetary limits on gifts, only banning them “based on the offeror’s or donor’s understanding that the vote, official action or judgment of the public official or public employee or nominee or candidate for public office would be influenced thereby.” Pennsylvania House rules also specifically ban cash gifts, though such a gift is allowed in the Senate.

The law does require lawmakers to report gifts of over $250 in value and hospitality, such as meals or travel, of more than $650 on their yearly ethics disclosure.

However, those thresholds and the ability of lobbyists to spread costs among multiple clients may “result in a substantial skewing of the public’s perception of money actually spent on public officials and employees,” a 2019 state House study found.

For instance, in 2018, while public reports listed nearly $40,000 in gifts, meals, and other hospitality to lawmakers, the actual total was closer to $1.5 million.