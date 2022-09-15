Defense attorney and civil rights activist Michael Coard wasn’t on the speakers list, but felt he had to add to the DA’s praises.

“This is a fight against fascism and we want to make sure when we fight that fight we fight to win,” Coard said.

State Sen. Sharif Street also spoke out about his colleagues in Harrisburg.

“To try and overturn the rule and the vote and the decisions of the people is violative of the United States Constitution, and if my colleagues want to proceed with that, specifically the Republican House Caucus is out of order,” Street said. “We will not let them take away our right to vote.”

Krasner spoke last, saying Republicans want progressive Democrats out because “they cannot win free and fair elections.”

“The reason that this is going on is because our opponents know that reform prosecution is on the rise, that traditional prosecution will not survive if the people’s voices are heard and if their votes are counted,” Krasner said. “That’s why they want to erase your votes.”

Krasner declined to speak to reporters earlier Wednesday at a press conference on abortion rights, ducking into his car and referring reporters to speak to him at the rally instead.

The impeachment process could take months, with a trial in the state House if a majority of members voted in favor. After trial, a two-thirds vote by the state Senate would be needed to remove Krasner from office. That means 34 of the 50 members of the Senate would have to vote guilty, a high number considering there are only 28 Republicans, with 21 Democrats and one Independent.

Such a vote would almost certainly be challenged in court.