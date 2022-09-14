The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted 162-38 Tuesday, with numerous Democrats siding with Republicans, to pass a resolution holding Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt of state for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

The resolution says Krasner showed “willful refusal” on multiple occasions to comply with the subpoena requesting materials related to Philadelphia’s rising crime rates, including the documentation of enforcement and prosecution of violent crime and the number of offenses involving illegal firearms.

In a Tweet, Krasner responded to Tuesday’s vote saying, “Change ain’t easy. But it’s worth it.”

Ahead of the vote, The bill’s main sponsor, Rep. John Lawrence (R-13) , said the resolution centers on whether or not the subpoena is valid.

“He has not sent us a single document, and his basis for such action is he claims the subpoena is invalid, which is an error,” Lawrence said.