Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker answers your questions

An exclusive interview with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. She joins us to talk about her first six months in office, her biggest accomplishments and what remains at the top of her to-do list. We’ll talk about gun violence in the city, her “cleaner, greener, safer” initiative, and the pushback on her return-to-work mandate for city workers. Plus, we hear how she plans to make Philly streets safer for pedestrians and bikes, and her thoughts on the likely presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Don’t miss your opportunity to pose your questions on air; call us at 215-351-0525 or email studio2@whyy.org.