Delaware ethics committee clears lawmaker who emailed racist, sexist slur

A House ethics committee has dismissed a complaint against a Delaware State Rep. Gerald Brady who used a racist, sexist term against Asian women in an email.

The offensive email was sent to someone out-of-state about legislation designed to protect sex workers from human trafficking. That email was then forwarded to the Wilmington News Journal, which published the comments.

After his use of the slur became public in July, Brady announced his plans not to run for reelection at the end of next year. He was elected to a two-year term in November 2020.

Brady was accused of violating House rules by fellow Democratic State Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton.

Her complaint specifically accused Brady of violating House Rule 16(a) which states:

“A member shall not engage in conduct which the House determines (i) brings the House into disrepute or (ii) reflects adversely on the member’s fitness to hold legislative office.”

She said members of the public question why Brady can admit to betraying the public’s trust, but still be considered fit to hold office until he decides not to run again. “‘Accountability’ on his terms,” she said, “is not true accountability.”

“Hateful language is violent language,” she said. “If we do not hold our own members accountable for their actions, we cannot claim to have values that differ from theirs.”

After a closed-door hearing, the five-member House Ethics Committee voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint, saying there was “no precedent” for policing an “expression of opinion or choice of words” in correspondence to a private citizen.