Delaware Rep. Brady resignation announcement followed shoplifting accusations

When beleaguered state Rep. Gerald Brady abruptly announced Friday that he was resigning his House seat, he cited a diagnosis of PTSD from his tours in the Middle East with the Delaware National Guard.

The resignation had followed months of criticism and a House ethics investigation over racist, sexist comments Brady had made about Asians in an email over the summer.

What the 65-year-old Wilmington Democrat failed to mention was that he had been accused of stealing from an Acme supermarket in Newark’s Suburban Plaza on Jan. 12. Rumors about the incident surfaced almost simultaneously with Brady’s announcement but police said then and Monday that they had no warrants on file and could not confirm that Brady was under investigation.