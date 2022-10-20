Flood-mitigating wetland park opens in Wilmington’s Southbridge section

The project’s development has focused on environmental justice, said U.S. Chris Coons of Delaware. He pointed to the history of Southbridge, which like many other communities, became more polluted as American cities became more industrialized.

Before the park, Wilmington public works commissioner described the area as “this horrible piece of contaminated property with a lot of contaminated PCBs.”

A total of 8,200 truck loads of contaminated soil was removed from the location as a result.

Local residents said it was past time for a solution to be developed to help reduce flooding in those neighborhoods. Many said they were sick of using sandbags as protection.

“We would get a phone call from our executive director to come and put sandbags in front of the building because it flooded over on B Street. That’s just unconscionable, and it is an environmental justice issue,” said Raheemah Jabbar-Bey, a 40-year Wilmington resident and vice president of the board of Southbridge Community Development Corporation. “So to see that come to fruition is really important.”