Temple University Hospital union nurses agree to contract, avoiding strike

Registered nurses and allied professionals at Temple University Hospital announced Monday night that they have reached a new contract agreement with management, avoiding a possible strike.

The new three-year deal will cover about 2,500 hospital employees who have been working without a contract since Sept. 30.

“After working through a pandemic that greatly stressed all frontline caregivers, we worked very hard to get a contract we could be proud of, a contract that honors both our work and our patient community,” said registered nurse Phyllis Brown in a statement.

Members of Temple University Hospital Nurses Association and Temple Allied Professionals, union groups affiliated with the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, began negotiations with hospital management in August.