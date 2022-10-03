Nancy Wilson was at an airport in Atlanta, catching a flight home to Philadelphia, when a sign caught her attention.

“It’s like, if you harass or touch one of the flight attendants or anybody on the flight crew, that’s a felony, and you can get imprisonment or a fine,” she said. “And I’m like, I need to take a picture of that.”

Wilson, a 20-year veteran nurse at Temple University Hospital, said she wishes there were signs like that on hospital floors, or at least in emergency rooms, “to kind of let people know that you really shouldn’t be attacking people, because you will suffer the consequences.”

But in many hospitals and health care settings across the U.S., there are minimal consequences for harassing or assaulting a healthcare worker.

That’s troubling to hospital employees like Wilson who are sounding the alarm on rising rates of workplace violence incidents. It’s a top concern and issue for union health workers at Temple who are pushing for better safety and security measures in their next three-year contract.

“It’s not just randomly happening,” Wilson said. “It’s not the nurse that didn’t listen during the training of de-escalation. It is something that happens constantly, and that we’re exposed to, and it’s dangerous.”

Union negotiations with hospital leadership began in early August, but a new agreement hasn’t yet been reached. The most recent contracts expired Sept. 30. Negotiations will continue, but the union has scheduled strike authorization votes for Oct. 12.