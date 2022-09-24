Union workers said they’re asking the hospital to raise wages and improve benefits to attract new hires and retain existing staff.

Jamelia Norton is a telemetry technician and sits on the executive board for Temple Allied Professionals. She’s worked at the hospital for 23 years and said she’s seen too many coworkers leave for positions elsewhere.

“If you look at the other hospitals and see what they’ve done during COVID to retain their staff, they [Temple] should do the same,” Norton said. “We worked hard during COVID, we’ve lost a lot of our dear colleagues. If you want people to come in here and work, you have to give them what they need.”

Union groups are also asking the hospital to invest in more security and better safety protocols. They point to an escalation of workplace violence incidents at the hospital involving aggressive patients, visitors, and sometimes, just people who’ve walked in off the street.

“We have people sneaking in, we have our parking lots broken into every day,” Aviles said. “I want the community to know while we’re struggling to save lives, we really can’t even promise you a safe environment when you’re here just to get bloodwork, because the street is inside.”

Workers say they still hope to come to an agreement with the hospital and avoid the possibility of a strike, but are prepared to do so if negotiations fail.