Registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, dieticians, and other health care workers at Philadelphia’s largest general acute care hospital have set themselves up for a possible strike if union contract negotiations fail.

A majority of the 2,250 unionized employees at Temple University Hospital voted Wednesday to authorize 10-day strike notices at a future date.

Union members have been working without a contract since Sept. 30. Negotiations with hospital leadership on their next three-year contracts began in early August.