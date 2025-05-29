From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey’s largest nurses’ union is hoping to reach new agreements with several hospitals across the state over safe staffing ratios. If not, the more than 3,500 members of the Health Professionals and Allied Employees said they are prepared to strike.

Contracts with four hospitals — the Inspira Health Network in South Jersey, New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus, Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City — expires Saturday. Inspira comprises the bulk of the union members in negotiations, with 1,800 nurses staffed across various locations in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.

Union President Debbie White said she remains optimistic that deals can be reached before the weekend’s deadline.

“We’re really hopeful that we can reach an agreement and that we will not have to give a strike notice, but that remains to be seen,” she said.

A vast majority of members have voted to authorize a strike across the different hospitals should negotiations reach an impasse. If a strike happens, the union must give the hospitals 10 days notice.

Meanwhile, nurses at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township have been working without a contract since the end of April. They have been called back to the bargaining table.