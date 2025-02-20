From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey has a growing scarcity of health care workers, and elected officials want to address the problem.

Lawmakers are working on a bill that would authorize certain out-of-state professionals and recent graduates of training programs to practice in the Garden State without a final determination on their licensure or certification application.

Under the bill approved by the state Senate Commerce Committee, qualified alcohol and drug counselors, marriage and family therapists, professional counselors, physicians, homemaker-home health aides, certain nurses, psychologists, psychoanalysts, respiratory care practitioners and social workers licensed or certified to practice in another state who apply for a license or certification in New Jersey will be authorized to practice in-state for up to one year, pending a final determination on their application.

The measure, which has already been approved by the General Assembly, now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Judy Schmidt, CEO of the New Jersey State Nurses Association, strongly supports the plan. She said Jersey is part of a compact that allows nurses from 41 other states to work in the Garden State, but Pennsylvania is not part of that agreement.

“So our counties that are adjacent to the Pennsylvania area would now have those nurses that would be able to work in some of those hospitals,” she said. “And then when we look at New York, which also is not part of the compact, it would allow nurses to come over from New York.”