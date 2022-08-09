Yardley resident petitions court to reduce the size of Yardley Borough Council

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

A Yardley resident is looking to reduce the size of Yardley Borough Council in the upcoming general election in November.

After he got 150 people to sign a petition in support of his proposal, Earl Markey III is one step closer to getting a referendum vote on the ballot.

“We had a hard time finding candidates who wanted to actually stay on the ballot. We’ve had a lot of folks that either drop off of the ballot and decided they don’t want to continue running, or soon after getting into office decide they don’t want to actually serve on council,” Markey said.

Markey, a Republican committeeman for the borough, filed a legal petition with the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 1 to decrease the number of people serving on Yardley Borough Council from seven to five. He believes that a reduction, if successful, would solve the issue of council vacancies and make governance of the 1-square-mile borough more effective.

“Council has a lot of people, but it’s ineffective. It doesn’t really do, it just talks a lot. It doesn’t really get stuff done. So we think less people will get more done, hopefully,” Markey said.

The petition asks the court to certify a ballot question asking Yardley residents if they would like to see the size of borough council reduced. Since 5% of registered voters have signed the petition, as required by state law, it is almost a certainty that the question would appear on the ballot, barring pushback from the borough.

Bucks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Charissa Liller issued an order Monday, scheduling a hearing for Sept. 27 allowing interested parties a chance to respond to the petition.