Race to watch: Kim faces GOP challenger Healey in N.J.’s redrawn 3rd district

Three days after starting his second term in Congress, Andy Kim found himself on the floor outside of the Capitol rotunda.

“I just felt compelled to be able to do my part to try to get that beautiful building back in better shape,” he said, adding that he didn’t realize he was being photographed until the next day — after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

At the time, Kim was helping to pick up trash and other items left behind by supporters of former President Trump. It was after Congress certified the 2020 election results.

Kim said it was a “very powerful experience” hearing from thousands of people across the country after the photo went viral.

“Many of them never heard of me before,” he said. “People all over this country that just felt like they needed to connect with me because they told me how important it was for them to see that photograph.”

The moment, he said, reinforced his idea that people have “a hunger” for politics that is grounded in simple service. It’s an idea that allowed him to win re-election two years ago by eight percent in a conservative-leaning district that voted for Trump; one of seven in the entire country, according to Kim.

“A lot of people… respect the fact that I came into this job from a career in public service,” he said. Prior to politics, Kim was a diplomat under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Kim had always faced tough general elections, according to Micah Rasmussen, political analyst and director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.

“Andy Kim is used to running in a district that’s half Burlington and half Ocean,” he said referring to the counties that comprise the current boundaries. “Those Ocean parts of his district were pretty unfriendly territory.”