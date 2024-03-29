Federal judge blocks New Jersey ballot design, saying it favors party-backed candidates

A federal judge on Friday agreed to block New Jersey’s unique primary ballot design, which has been widely criticized as boosting the prospects of party-backed candidates. The judge acknowledged the extraordinary nature of the order and said the “integrity of the democratic practice” was at stake.

The ruling shakes a foundational component of New Jersey’s primary election ballots, which in most of the state’s counties are designed by grouping the candidates with party support in a single column. That means the names of those running without establishment backing could be left in places on the ballot that are difficult to find.

Opponents of the system argued it put a “thumb on the scale” of the party-preferred candidates. The defendants in the suit — most of the state’s county clerks who design ballots — argued primarily that they didn’t have enough time to redesign the ballots.