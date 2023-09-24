In a statement announcing his run, Kim, a three-term Democratic congressman, said he felt “compelled to run” after Menendez declared he is “not going anywhere.” The senior Senator defiantly refused calls to step down on Friday from the state’s top Democrats, including Gov. Phil Murphy.

“[Kim] is not being calculating, he’s not being careful, he’s not being measured,” Rassmussen said. “He didn’t consult with a pollster, he didn’t consult with whether or not he was going to gauge the support of other county organizations around the state.”

Kim himself said he was not expecting to run for Senate, but added “I believe New Jersey deserves better.”

“We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our country’s integrity,” said Kim. “I believe it’s time we restore faith in our democracy, and that’s why I am stepping up and running for Senate.”

Menendez is now vulnerable

A Monmouth University Poll from August found Menendez’s job approval rating declining over the past year; from 44% among registered voters in April 2022 to 36% recently.

The recent numbers reflect Menendez being under federal investigation at the time. Six in 10 state residents polled thought the investigation affected his ability to serve, at least somewhat.

“The current poll results suggest news of a new federal probe is having an impact on that opinion, perhaps even more so than the last time he faced similar scrutiny,” Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said at the time.

According to Rasmussen, Menedez is now “extremely vulnerable” and believes the incumbent is going to hold out for “as long as he possibly can.”

“There’s some utility in that,” he explains. “He can continue to raise money for his legal defense the longer he holds himself out there … sometimes, defendants who are public officials hold their office … and the resignation out there until the last possible moment until it makes maximum advantage and say ‘I’ll resign if I can get a better deal out of the prosecution.’”