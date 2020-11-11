Richter concedes; Kim claims reelection victory

Nearly one week after the Associated Press called the race, David Richter conceded defeat in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Republican had hoped to prevent Democratic incumbent Andy Kim from getting a second term in a district that has been historically represented by a Republican. Kim becomes the first Democrat in well over a century to be reelected there.

In remarks given at his campaign headquarters in Willingboro, and streamed over Facebook, Kim told a small gathering that they were able to prove that his first election win two years ago was not a one-time wonder.

“People said [2018] was a fluke; that there’s no way you can do it again,” Kim said. “They said that everything that you have done was just because of some blue wave; it wasn’t because of what we built. I believe we have proved them wrong.”