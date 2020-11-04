Democratic incumbent Andy Kim will be re-elected to a second term in Congress, representing a district that has been red for much of the last decade.

According to results as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Kim leads his Republican challenger David Richter by more than 10 percentage points. The Associated Press called the race in favor of Kim after midnight Wednesday.

When broken down by county, the results were split. Kim took the vote in Burlington County, while Richter claimed Ocean County.