Both Kate Gibbs and David Richter agree that Medicare for All is a bad idea for the country, that Gov. Phil Murphy is doing a poor job shepherding New Jersey through the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the fiscal health of the state is abysmal.

The main thing they do not agree on is who should be the Republican nominee in the state’s 3rd Congressional District to face incumbent Democrat Andy Kim. Both candidates have attacked each other’s character and Republican street cred early and often.

Richter, 54, the former CEO of construction giant Hill International, was preparing to run for the GOP nomination in the 2nd Congressional District in hopes of taking on U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

But Van Drew left the Democrats to become a Republican and received the support of President Donald Trump.

At the time of the switch, Richter intended to continue his race. He told the New York Times, “Donald Trump did what was in the best interest of Donald Trump.”

Richter eventually left that race and endorsed Van Drew for reelection.

“I think it’s important for us to hold on to every Republican seat that we can in the House to make sure Republicans can get a majority in the house again,” he said.

He added he had an option at that time; either go home or continue with what he wanted to accomplish, “to flip a blue seat red.”

Richter chose to do the latter, but in the 3rd District where Kate Gibbs already was running to be the nominee.