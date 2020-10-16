U.S. Rep. Andy Kim interrupted a red streak in 2018 when he defeated incumbent Republican Tom MacArthur.

The first-term Democrat said since being elected he has tried to be responsive to his Burlington and Ocean County constituents in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, an effort which has included hosting more than two dozen town halls.

“I have full transparency about what I’m working on every day [and] who I’m meeting with,” Kim said. “I have put everything I got into this to try to help support the people of this district, so I’m asking for their support again based off the work that I’ve done, off of the issues that I’ve focused on.”

While in Washington, Kim serves on the Armed Services and Small Business committees and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. He is listed on his congressional website as a member of 26 caucuses, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Kim’s Republican challenger, David Richter, has made that last one a campaign issue.

He argues that Kim ran as a moderate voice for the district and that “he has been anything but for the past two years.” Richter adds that the Congressional Progressive Caucus is “not a moderate group by any means.”

“It’s a group co-founded by [Vt. U.S. Sen.] Bernie Sanders [and] includes [N.Y. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and [Minn. U.S. Rep.] Ilhan Omar and the rest of the squad and it’s an extremely radical group there,” he said. “No moderates in that group and certainly Andy Kim is no moderate.”

In addition to membership in the Progressive Caucus, Richter said Kim doesn’t vote like a moderate Democrat. He asserts that Kim’s voting record is more in line with Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; a record that’s too liberal for the district.

Kim wants to know which of his votes fits that description. “Is it the vote that I took to lower prescription drug costs?” he asked, adding the bill “moved the needle” on health care by also providing everyone on Medicare vision, hearing and dental coverage. “That’s something that I was immensely proud of.”

Kim also touted his work to support veterans and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, on the opioid crisis and campaign finance reform.

“That’s my voting record and I think it’s in line with this district,” he contends. “I think it’s my opponent that is out of line with this district and actually doesn’t understand what this district needs and deserves.”

According to Richter, voters have told him “they were sold a bill of goods” that were false.

“The voters, I think, trusted what he said and a lot of them are scratching their heads now because he told them things that didn’t turn out to be true,” he said.

For Kim’s part, he says he’s focused on the issues and not on ideological labels.

“I’m a very pragmatic person, somebody that really tries to think about what can make for the strongest possible progress for our country,” said Kim. “[My opponent] keeps getting caught up in terms of labels … but that’s just not how the people in this district talk and that’s not how people here approach problems.”