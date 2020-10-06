Veterans issued dominated a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Burlington County and WHYY Monday night as three of the four candidates vying for the U.S House of Representatives seat for New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional district squared off. This is a crucial topic for the district as it is home to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Independent candidate Martin Weber, an Army veteran, said he supported “anything we can do for the veterans” and promised to fight for them.

“What do I get from the military? To be honest, zero. The healthcare system is so, so broke for us veterans down here and it gets worse,” Weber said, adding that he is still dealing with medical bills for his late best friend.

Republican challenger David Richter echoed what Weber said, adding that more needs to be done for those who served in the military. He pointed a finger at incumbent U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, for not doing enough to keep a proposed Veteran Affairs health clinic for Ocean County from being canceled.

“I can guarantee you as the congressman for the 3rd District, I will make sure that the VA builds a new clinic, Richter said. “The clinic that’s existing right now in Brick is outdated and is inappropriate for the veterans that use it.”