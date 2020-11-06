U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew will hold onto his seat in New Jersey’s southernmost congressional district after beating Democrat Amy Kennedy.

The Associated Press called the race for the now-Republican Van Drew on Friday, after the race remained too close to call for days despite ongoing ballot-counting.

Van Drew was the incumbent, though he first won the seat in 2018 as a Democrat.

After being just one of two House Democrats nationwide to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump, Van Drew switched parties and became a Republican, pledging his “undying support” to the president during an Oval Office press conference.