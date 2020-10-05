N.J. poll has Van Drew trailing Kennedy in his first race since party switch

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., is trailing his Democratic challenger, Amy Kennedy, in his first race since leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican, according to a new poll.

A survey by the Monmouth University Polling Institute found that Kennedy had the backing of 49% of registered voters in the South Jersey district while Van Drew was supported by just 44%, with 5% undecided.

Kennedy’s lead held in both high and low voter turnout scenarios and was within the poll’s margin of error.