South Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who drew national headlines when he left the Democratic party after voting against the impeachment inquiry, excoriated his old party and expressed that he was a “Proud Republican” who will vote for President Donald Trump in November during a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Van Drew delivered his four-and-a-half-minute speech Thursday as part of the final night of the convention. He said when his former party “tried to order [him] around,” he was ready to tell leaders “[he] had enough with their radical, socialist agenda.”

“Do you really believe Joe Biden is ready, willing, and – most of all – able to do the same?” he asked. “As Joe says, ‘come on man.’”

Van Drew accused Biden of being told what to do by the “radicals” in the Democratic party. He said that under Trump, the country has a strong military and strong support for law enforcement, veterans, and seniors.

He said there are Democrats who support the president and are “disgusted” at what their party has become. He exhorted them to “be true to who you are now.”

Van Drew also discussed his early days as a Democrat when local party leaders were recruiting him to run for office in Dennis Township. He said he warned them his views were “middle of the road to conservative,” but was assured the party was a “big tent and that they accepted people like [him.]”

“But as I won seats for county office, state legislature and then Congress,” Van Drew said, “I noticed things were changing.” He added that the Democratic party became “less accepting of American tradition, less believing in American exceptionalism, less supportive of traditional faith and family.”

“This was not the party that I knew,” he said.