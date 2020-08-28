Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The November general election is just a little more than two months away, and county voting officials are intensifying efforts to avoid the kinds of staffing problems that hampered Pennsylvania’s primary in June.

Initiatives aim to recruit a new wave of poll workers and coax more senior workers to return to the polling places. The aging demographics of local election officials has been an issue for years across the country, but it’s gained new urgency in a presidential election year in which an unprecedented pandemic is prompting sweeping changes to how Americans cast their ballots.

In Southeastern Pennsylvania, some younger people are stepping up for the first time.

”I thought that the primary was a disaster,” said Margaret Matteson, a 38-year-old resident of Ridley Township in Delaware County who has applied to work in the general election. “The fact that they were so short of poll workers seemed at least part of it.”

Matteson said that when the primary took place, worries over the coronavirus kept her away from in-person polling stations. She has friends who are a bit older and have worked at voting precincts in Pennsylvania and Delaware for years, but fearing for their health, opted not to serve in June. But both she and her friends thought adequate safety measures were taken during the primary, and as more information has come to light about how the virus spreads, they feel like working in the general election is a manageable risk.

“If you can go to the grocery store, you can vote in person. I don’t take COVID lightly, I don’t think it fools around,” Matteson said.

She plans on bringing a mask and face shield in case adequate personal protective equipment isn’t provided.

Plus, Matteson said, the stakes of the general election are much higher. She sees this year’s vote as critical for the future of the country, and preserving voting rights is her No. 1 priority.

“I reflected on the fact that people died for the right to vote, and the least I could do was try and serve as a poll worker,” Matteson said. “Essential workers are putting their lives on the line, this seems like small potatoes.”

Matteson applied to be a poll worker on July 14, but said that so far she has not heard back from Delaware County officials.

That may be because local election managers are still figuring out how many veteran workers will feel safe enough to return. The majority of Americans who work the polls during federal elections are older than 61, according to the Pew Research Center, which puts them at a higher health risk from COVID-19.

“We don’t yet have a grasp on what the need will be,” said Larry King, a spokesperson for Bucks County.

In the June primary, Bucks saw more than a third of its usual poll workers opt out, roughly 600 of the 1,700 people who typically staff voting precincts, according to King. Those workers tended to be older, have more institutional knowledge about running a smooth election, and occupied more senior roles at their polling sites.

Ahead of this fall’s election, King said, officials in Bucks County sent letters to former poll workers to try to get a better sense of how many might return. Those are due back in early September, at which point the county expects to have a better sense of the landscape heading into November. In the meantime, King said, there’s a large bin collecting applications from first-time volunteers election officials will turn to if there are shortages.

“We certainly are actively soliciting more poll workers,” he added.