A few minutes later when the registration process is complete, Andrea, 17, adds the student’s name to a handwritten list and presents them with a full-size chocolate bar to celebrate their accomplishment.

“I kind of wish I was registering, but I can’t,” says fellow 17-year-old Ada Pereyra, another member of Rush’s all-female voter registration team.

In fact, at Rush, a magnet high school in Northeast Philadelphia, none of the students on its voter registration team are old enough to vote.

“I want to be a part of this because I can’t vote,” said 17-year-old Vellemena, who declined to give her last name. “There are problems that have come to light this past year that I feel really passionate about.”

Her biggest concern? The overturn of Roe v. Wade and what that could mean for abortion access in Pennsylvania.

Republican candidates in both the state’s race for governor and its open U.S. Senate seat have promised to severely restrict abortion access. Meanwhile, Democrats have said they’ll preserve abortion access and fight to enshrine Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.

“It’s really upsetting and I can’t do anything about it,” said Vellemena, who is pro-choice.

Anything, except make sure her older classmates vote.

Vellemena doesn’t know where all of her classmates stand on abortion, but she said registering other young people to vote feels better than doing nothing.

Her goal, along with the rest of the team, and their nonpartisan parent organization PA Youth Vote, is ultimately to make sure all eligible students vote.

An offshoot of an earlier Philly-specific group, PA Youth Vote formally launched in 2021 and trains and pays students and teachers to register and educate new voters.

PA Youth Vote provides resources to all of Philadelphia’s public high schools, and is gradually expanding to other districts, according to its leadership. This year, they’re focussed on Montgomery County where they’re working with three new districts.

Where youth registration efforts stand

Students at Benjamin Rush ultimately registered 29 out of 33 of their eligible classmates by the deadline, for a registration rate of nearly 90%.

But when it comes to youth voter registration, Rush is the exception, rather than the rule.

Only about 29% of eligible students in the greater Philadelphia area were registered to vote as of last month, according to the Civics Center.

A week before the state’s registration deadline, only 23.7% of Philadelphia’s 18-year-olds were registered to vote. Registration rates were higher in the suburban counties, with the highest rate in Montgomery County at 37%.

Younger people typically make up a small share of the electorate — around 8% — and are less likely to vote than their parents and grandparents. Only about half of voters 23 years and younger cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election, compared to 75% of the country’s highest-voting cohort, 65- to 74-year-olds.

Recognizing this trend, civic-minded teachers and organizations have pushed to hold registration drives in schools and provide students with the resources they need to make an informed choice on Election Day.

PA Youth Vote Executive Director Angelique Hinton said with limited financial resources and 500 districts in the state, her focus is on serving students in low-income communities of color.

Hinton said these students are less likely to receive civics education due to budget cuts. Not only that, based on personal experience, the students may already feel negatively about politics.

“As they get older, because government never works in their communities, they continue to disengage more and more,” Hinton said.

Last year, she visited a high school in Kensington six times, she said, and ended up with only 10 voter registrations.

“But that felt like a thousand registrations, knowing what that community has seen and the lack of responsiveness that they have seen from government,” Hinton said.

PA Youth Vote tries to combat youth disengagement, which can lead to lifelong apathy, not just by registering teenagers to vote, Hinton said, but by teaching them why voting matters.

For example, a teacher may help students look at how issues they care about, like gun violence, drug addiction, or poverty, are shaped by local policies and by extension politics.

If they want to see change in their communities, the connection becomes clear: Voting is one of the most direct tools they have.

For some teens, voting is ‘scary’

Social studies teacher Rhonda Feder takes her job as Rush’s “Voter Champion” very seriously.

“It turns out that young people don’t often register until someone asks them to register,” she said. “Just the simple process of doing that is pretty powerful.”

Feder said one of the biggest reasons students have for not wanting to vote is that they don’t feel ready.

“I feel like [young people] are a little hesitant to step into it and I totally understand that because I’m also hesitant,” said 18-year-old Rush student Olivia Chen minutes after she registered to vote during her lunch period.

Olivia said with the divisiveness of politics in America, she liked being apolitical.

But like her classmate Vellemena and so many other young women, Olivia said the overturn of Roe v. Wade complicated her feelings. Now, she feels like she has to vote.

“It’s gonna be so awkward,” she said, thinking about Election Day. “I’m probably not going to have any idea what to do. I’m probably going to stand there lost like, ‘What do I do? Help!’

“It’s just the sense that maybe they’ll know I’m freshly 18,” she said with a laugh.

To combat this, Feder planned to meet with students before Election Day to teach them about the candidates and go over the basics, like how to locate their polling place, use a voting machine, and read a ballot.

“That way when they go to vote, it’s not a mystery or a big, scary process,” she said.