Dean called out what she sees as irony in the “pro-life” argument among Pennsylvania’s Republican candidates.

“This isn’t about being pro-life. It is nonsense. It is BS!” Dean said. “If they were pro-life, they’d be pro-educating all of our children.”

Bullock said restricting abortion access will disproportionately impact people of color, who already face more economic and social barriers to care than white people.

“Stand ready because we can’t afford to continue to lose Black Women and Black mothers during birth. We stand ready because we can’t afford to stand down while our children are literally dying in the streets,” said Bullock. “We stand ready because we can’t afford to allow the far right to take control of our bodies, our legislatures, our courts, and our democracy.”

Yolanda Bullock, 28, from Bristol in Bucks County, is worried about the freedoms that are at risk next, like interracial marriage, and gay marriage, that are also protected by the right to privacy.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if segregation comes back. At this point, it seems like anything can happen. It’s scary,” Bullock said.

Little just moved to Philadelphia from Florida. She said she’s worried about her younger friends who are college students in Florida and have been sending her panicked texts since Friday. In Florida, Republicans passed a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, which was signed into law by the state’s Republican governor. The law will take effect on July 1.

“They’re on college campuses where things like sexual assault and rape happen all the time. So, it’s not fair to them to be stuck somewhere where there’s nothing they can do about it,” Little said. “Their parents don’t support abortion. So, what are they going to do?”

Pennsylvania abortion providers have been preparing for an influx of people coming in from other states that have or are likely to soon ban abortion. Some are worried about being able to care for everyone. Resources, for instance, in Philadelphia, are already stretched thin.

“I’ve been reaching out to a lot of them to let them know that they’re always welcome up here in Philly. Hopefully we will stay blue,” Little said.

Jameson Wall, 22, said it’s time for men to stand up and act in defense of abortion rights.

“This is the time, we have to do it. We have to help,” said Wall.

No matter who lands in the Pennsylvania governor’s seat, a constitutional amendment is making its way through the state Legislature that would ensure that right to an abortion is not enshrined in the state constitution. It could go on the ballot as early as May 2023.