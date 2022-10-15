The Newtown nonprofit organization is open 24/7 and answers about 200 911 calls a month in Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, and parts of Upper Makefield, and Lower Makefield.

Newtown Ambulance Squad has 37 employees — about a quarter of what it had five years ago.

In 2017, the squad had 121 employees. It was down to 86 employees by 2021.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, neighboring EMS organizations “got into a bidding war because there were so few people to hire … People were poaching each other’s staff for more money,” Resnikoff said. And Newtown couldn’t keep up with the competitive wages.

Newtown’s staff each work about 40 hours per week. Resnikoff said Newtown paramedics earn less than those in other EMS organizations in Bucks County: Newtown paramedics earn about $54,000 to $66,500 annually, while their counterparts in other Bucks EMS organizations earn an average of $66,500 to $87,000 annually. Newtown EMTs earn about $33,000 to $41,600 annually, while their counterparts in other Bucks EMS organizations earn about $45,700 to $54,000 annually.

“You can’t live anywhere in Bucks County on that kind of wage,” Resnikoff said. “All of our staff work a second full-time job.”

On top of it, Resnikoff said his staff is experiencing burnout, often working 24- to 48-hour shifts between two jobs. “And it’s one of the reasons why people leave EMS — because of the low pay, high stress,” Resnikoff said. The stress of the job contributes to much higher rates of suicide compared to the general public, according to a 2019 study.

“We hope with the public support, we’ll be able to provide our staff with more, so that they can work less when they’re not here and enjoy their lives outside of work,” Resnikoff said.

Because of the squad’s staffing shortage, it has already had to cut down on services. The squad had to end its transport service, which provided people with rides to doctor’s appointments and nursing homes, after 25 years. The squad also cut down its second ambulance from seven nights a week to two.

“A small portion of our revenue is from EMS property tax levies,” Resnikoff said. “So unfortunately, it’s not enough to sustain the EMS service anywhere in Pennsylvania.”