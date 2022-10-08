Pennsylvania Horticultural Society celebrates its first season growing and distributing produce to food insecure neighbors

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

In just a few months, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has grown more than 6,000 pounds of produce — kale, squash, garlic, mustard greens, asparagus, potatoes, beets, tomatillos, and various herbs — at its Green Resource Center in Montgomery County. They’ve distributed most of it to area residents experiencing food insecurity.

ICNA Relief, a hunger relief organization that specializes in refugee and disaster relief services, works with PHS to distribute the food to people in Norristown and Philadelphia.

“They’re really grateful because typical food pantries will give out basics for cooking,” said Dana Mohamed, ICNA area manager for Pennsylvania. “We do that as well, once a month with our monthly food distribution of things like rice and pasta, canned vegetables. But to have this element of fresh, organic produce is just a game changer.”