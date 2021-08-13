A new state-funded community garden will sprout in Norristown

Norristown residents are now within reach of a new Pennsylvania Department of Health-sponsored community garden — and plots are currently available for use.

“The purpose of the Norristown Sprouts Community Garden will be to improve access to fresh local produce and to promote healthy eating,” said David Genova, director of health promotion for the Montgomery County Office of Community Information and Education.

The idea for the initiative was sparked last November, after news circulated that the Norristown Community Garden might be facing eviction from its spot at the old Norristown State Hospital grounds, Genova said. His department wanted to help and had prior experience setting up smaller community gardens, so the team jumped into action.

After conversations with municipal leaders, the county scoured the area for empty lots, but to no avail — it was back to the drawing board. That’s when the team approached Eisenhower Science and Technology Leadership Academy and got clearance in March to use parts of the school’s land.

“As far as the last few months, we’ve really been focused on building the garden,” said Shanita Fields, a community health educator for the county Office of Community Information and Education. “We have community members, even other county employees, come in and help us build up the plots, getting the soil where it needs to be, and getting everything laid down.

With funding from the state Department of Health’s Preventative Health and Health Services Block Grant, the Norristown Sprouts Community Garden, located at 1601 Markley St., has finally gained some traction.