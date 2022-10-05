West Sadsbury Township is looking to axe open space tax at the ballot

While officials in many municipalities in rural Pennsylvania are increasing taxes to preserve open space, officials in West Sadsbury Township in Chester County want to axe their tax.

The township is asking voters on Election Day whether they favor the continued imposition of the open space earned income tax. A “yes” vote will keep the 0.70% tax rate as is. A “no” vote will have the tax repealed.

“We’re doing away with the tax effectively because we no longer need the income coming in for open space,” Township Supervisor Ed Haas said.

The three West Sadsbury Township supervisors voted unanimously in July to authorize the filing of a referendum on the potential repeal of the open space tax.