Republican Joe Hogan is now leading the 142nd state House district race against Democrat Mark Moffa by 114 votes, according to unofficial election results Tuesday morning.

The Bucks County race has been tight. Moffa, a journalist and local politician, was ahead of Hogan, an economic planner, by just two votes until Monday afternoon, when Bucks County updated its election results.

The 142nd district is one of two close races left, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, that will decide the power balance in the House.

Pennsylvania Democrats need just one more seat to take control of the House.