Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon.

The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to two tight races in the Philadelphia suburbs — Moffa and Hogan, and Todd Stephens and Melissa Cerrato in Montgomery County’s 151st district. Democrats needed just one more district to take control of the House. Now that Republican Stephens has conceded, Pennsylvania Democrats have won for the first time in more than a decade. Democrats picked up 12 new seats.

Moffa was leading by just two votes, until the county discovered they had not included votes from one precinct, which then gave Hogan a 114-vote lead. After provisional and mail ballots were considered, the race tightened, but Hogan remained ahead.