Republican Committee Chairperson Pat Poprik told the Bucks County Courier Times that the GOP is waiting until next week, after elections officials have counted all mail, military, overseas, and provisional ballots.

“It was very premature for Munroe to declare victory,” Poprik told the Courier.

A spokesperson for Polinchock’s campaign said he will comment until the ballot count is final.

Preliminary election results on Thursday morning show Munroe with a lead of 15,892 votes to Polinchock’s 15,486.

Bucks County election officials are currently counting provisional ballots. They are still awaiting military and overseas ballots, which are due Tuesday.

Munroe said he’s confident the provisional ballots will favor him.

The 144th state House district represents Warminster and Warrington townships, parts of New Britain Township, and Ivyland Borough. The area gained registered Democrats in redistricting, so it is now 41.43% Democrat and 43.57% Republican.

Munroe, 48, of Warminster, is a military veteran and retired police officer. He identifies as a moderate Democrat — “fiscally conservative and socially liberal” — and he believes his moderate identity was key for the potential victory.

“I’m going to try to represent everybody in Harrisburg,” Munroe said.

During his campaign, he promised to preserve abortion rights. He believes that promise was crucial in his campaign. Polinchock voted for some conservative abortion bills, including Senate Bill 106. Munroe said he expects 106 to show up in the House again, “and I look forward to meeting that challenge when it comes.”

He supported a natural gas extraction fee on fracking companies, to give school tax relief to anyone over the age of 65.

He also said he wants to take the money out of politics and is endorsed by Citizens United, a national group fighting for campaign finance reform.

Polinchock, 59, of Warrington, was running for his third term. He is a military veteran and a Realtor.

He wanted to push for harsher crime legislation like House Bill 2819, which would impose a new mandatory minimum for people who were previously convicted and charged with illegal possession of a gun.

His campaign focused on the economy, with a push for producing more energy out of Pennsylvania.