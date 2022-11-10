Incumbent Williams defeats Spahr in race for suburban state House seat

Incumbent state Rep. Craig Williams has defeated Democrat Cathy Spahr in the race for the 160th state House District in Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press called the race in favor of Williams on Thursday morning. He has a 2,000 vote lead over his opponent, according to unofficial election results.

Williams, a Republican, has held the seat since 2020. The district covers Bethel, Chadds Ford, and Concord townships as well as Chester Heights Borough in Delaware County, and Birmingham, Pennsbury, and Westtown townships in Chester County.

Williams ran on a campaign that focused on addiction advocacy as well as his track record in getting more funding for infrastructure projects and securing money for gun prosecutors.

Following redistricting, Democratic leaders saw this race as a must-win, if they were to finally regain control of the state House.

Spahr’s campaign attempted to align Williams’ politics with far-right Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. Her platform highlighted her desire to protect abortion rights, increase education funding, and bring transparency to Harrisburg.