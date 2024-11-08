Elections 2024

Democrats maintain narrow control of Pa. state House

Barring any departures, Democrats will hold their 102-101 majority of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives over Republicans for another two years.

Listen 0:49
Capitol building

FILE - Pedestrians walk past the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Democrats retained their razor-thin one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

A scanner issue in Cambria County delayed in-person ballot countingand a call of the race in the 72nd District between incumbent Democratic state Rep. Frank Burns and GOP challenger Amy Bradley.

The Associated Press called the race Friday in favor of Burns. Despite a few close contests in the 172nd District in Philadelphia, the 144th District in Bucks County and the 160th District in Delaware County, neither party was able to gain an advantage. As such, the 102-101 composition of the state House will remain intact.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee (PAHDCC) issued a statement Friday morning, declaring victory.

“This was a tough election, but our incumbents proved they have the confidence of their constituents,” said PAHDCC Executive Director Madeline Zann. “They are focused on the needs of their districts and the people of Pennsylvania. This majority is the people’s majority because voters trust them to deliver results. I look forward to seeing how our majority builds on its accomplishments for the people of Pennsylvania in the coming years.”

The state House is charged with creating laws and assisting the governor with putting together a budget. Each member is elected to carry out a two-year term. All 203 seats in the lower legislative chamber were up for grabs Tuesday.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

After the introduction of a redistricted legislative map in 2022, Democrats wrested control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade.

Republicans have maintained control over the state Senate. Although Democrats flipped the 15th District in Dauphin County, the GOP countered its loss with an upset victory in the 5th District in Philadelphia.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Kenny Cooper

Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Chester and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020.

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate