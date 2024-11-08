Democrats maintain narrow control of Pa. state House

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Democrats retained their razor-thin one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

A scanner issue in Cambria County delayed in-person ballot counting — and a call of the race in the 72nd District between incumbent Democratic state Rep. Frank Burns and GOP challenger Amy Bradley.

The Associated Press called the race Friday in favor of Burns. Despite a few close contests in the 172nd District in Philadelphia, the 144th District in Bucks County and the 160th District in Delaware County, neither party was able to gain an advantage. As such, the 102-101 composition of the state House will remain intact.