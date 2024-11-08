Democrats maintain narrow control of Pa. state House
Barring any departures, Democrats will hold their 102-101 majority of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives over Republicans for another two years.Listen 0:49
Democrats retained their razor-thin one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
A scanner issue in Cambria County delayed in-person ballot counting — and a call of the race in the 72nd District between incumbent Democratic state Rep. Frank Burns and GOP challenger Amy Bradley.
The Associated Press called the race Friday in favor of Burns. Despite a few close contests in the 172nd District in Philadelphia, the 144th District in Bucks County and the 160th District in Delaware County, neither party was able to gain an advantage. As such, the 102-101 composition of the state House will remain intact.
Democrats have officially won the last seat we needed to hold our majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.— Marshall Miller (@Marshinthe717) November 8, 2024
The Pennsylvania House Democratic Campaign Committee (PAHDCC) issued a statement Friday morning, declaring victory.
“This was a tough election, but our incumbents proved they have the confidence of their constituents,” said PAHDCC Executive Director Madeline Zann. “They are focused on the needs of their districts and the people of Pennsylvania. This majority is the people’s majority because voters trust them to deliver results. I look forward to seeing how our majority builds on its accomplishments for the people of Pennsylvania in the coming years.”
The state House is charged with creating laws and assisting the governor with putting together a budget. Each member is elected to carry out a two-year term. All 203 seats in the lower legislative chamber were up for grabs Tuesday.
After the introduction of a redistricted legislative map in 2022, Democrats wrested control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade.
Republicans have maintained control over the state Senate. Although Democrats flipped the 15th District in Dauphin County, the GOP countered its loss with an upset victory in the 5th District in Philadelphia.
