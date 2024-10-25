Democrat Brian Munroe

Munroe, 50, became a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician at the age of 17. He graduated from Conestoga High School in Chester County and later joined the U.S. Navy. Munroe served aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and received a number of medals for his service, including the Armed Forces Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

In 2001, he became a police officer in Radnor Township and worked in law enforcement in the Philly suburbs for 10 years. He served on the Warminster Township Board of Supervisors from 2016 to 2020, and was elected as the Bucks County Clerk of Courts in 2020.

During his 2022 campaign, Munroe told WHYY News he is a “fiscally conservative and socially liberal Democrat” and was running because Polinchock, the then-Republican incumbent first elected in 2018, had “abandoned the middle.”

Abortion rights was one of the biggest contrasts between the two candidates, as Polinchock voted for a constitutional amendment that would ban abortion in Pennsylvania.

In June, Munroe told WHYY News “the only thing the only thing that stopped” the amendment from passing was his election, which helped Democrats win the majority in the House for the first time in more than a decade.

In that same interview, Munroe said the closure of the Planned Parenthood in Warminster this June was “devastating” to the community, and showed how the 144th District is “the frontlines in protecting women’s rights.”

“It’s not just an abortion issue. It’s a women’s health issue,” he said. “This is a direct result of the Dobbs decision. It’s another example of the assault on women’s rights.”

Munroe said at the time he would support a constitutional amendment to “enshrine a woman’s right to choose.”

“In the event that we were to lose the majority, I think they would not hesitate to go the route of Alabama or Florida in a heartbeat,” Munroe said of Republican legislators in the state House.

In the House, Munroe serves on several committees, including commerce; consumer protection, technology and utilities (subcommittee on technology); insurance; local government (subcommittee on boroughs); professional licensure; and veteran affairs and emergency preparedness (subcommittee on military and veteran facilities).

While in the House, Munroe has co-sponsored legislation on expanding health care, social media safety for children, supporting veterans and law enforcement officers and more.

His campaign website touts his commitment to abortion rights, environmental protections and health care access.

Munroe is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, VoteVets, SEIU, Clean Water Action, Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association and more.