Bucks County state rep slams Pennsylvania GOP for ‘outright lies’ about his military service

Pa. state Rep. Brian Munroe, who represents the 144th district in Bucks County, said his Republican opponent, Dan McPhillips, has been spreading “outright lies” about Munroe’s military service.

An attorney representing Munroe has sent Dan McPhillips and the Republican Party of Pennsylvania letters requesting retraction of all relevant ads. McPhillips’ campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Recent flyers and a video ad attack Munroe, alleging he has been arrested four times and questioning his discharge from the Navy. Some of the ads cite an article from Broad + Liberty, which attributes the alleged arrest records to an unofficial database called Intelius.

Munroe said that information is inaccurate, and he has never been arrested. He said he received a public drinking ticket when he was 21, and “had to fill out paperwork” for a pocket knife in his possession, a case that was eventually dismissed.