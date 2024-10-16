What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

On Tuesday, The Hispanic Federation and the Latino Victory Foundation gathered at Taller Puertorriqueño in North Philadelphia to unveil findings from a national poll of Latino voters in battleground states.

“It is our hope that with this poll, we reframe the way that Latino voter power is perceived, both nationally and at the state level,” said Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation. “But most importantly, that we tell our own story, that we help our own community to get to the polls.”

California-based BSP Research conducted the poll from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, surveying 1,900 Latino voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Poll researchers said the survey was done in multiple formats in Spanish and English to include a wide representation of Latino voters with different backgrounds.

Here are six key takeaways from the poll results and what it says about the Latino vote in Pennsylvania.

1. Latino voters can make the difference — especially in Pa.

There are an estimated 580,000 Latino voters in the Keystone state — more than seven times the margin of victory in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election.

“The difference now is that elections are so close and Latinos now have dispersed throughout the country,” said Luis A. Miranda Jr., chair of Latino Victory. Miranda, a Democratic political strategist and the father of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, explained that campaigns are now focusing on Latino voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, where the margins of victory are small, rather than Latino voters in cities such as New York.

“The road to the White House comes through Pennsylvania Latino barrios,” he said.

Across the country, there are around 36.2 million Latino eligible voters this election cycle. According to the Pew Research Center, Latino voters will make up close to 15% of the national electorate, a record high.

More than 70% of Latino voters in battleground states plan to vote in this election, according to the survey.