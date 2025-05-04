N.J. domestic violence reports are rising. A legislative package aims to give survivors greater protection
The lack of affordable housing may be keeping some survivors in abusive relationships, officials said.
Help is available for domestic violence survivors
If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, help is available through the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-SAFE (7233).
Outside of New Jersey, those in need may reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.
Over the past decade, the number of reported domestic violence incidents in New Jersey has been steadily trending higher.
In 2015, there were 61,659 reported domestic violence incidents. According to the most recent data, that number jumped almost 15% to 70,828 in 2023.
State lawmakers are working on multiple measures to reverse that trend. One bill is seeking to expand the definition of domestic violence, and another aims to increase penalties for violators.
Nicole Morella, co-executive director at the New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence, attributes the higher numbers to a couple of factors, including rising awareness in the state about domestic violence and the state’s housing shortage. She said victims often think they don’t have a choice.
“And so they’re staying in relationships longer or finding themselves having to go back to those abusive situations because there isn’t affordable permanent housing,” she said.
What is considered domestic violence in New Jersey?
According to the Prevention of Domestic Violence Act of 1991, the following criminal offenses may be considered an act of domestic violence:
- Homicide
- Assault
- Making terroristic threats
- Stalking
- Criminal restraint
- False imprisonment
- Criminal coercion
- Sexual assault
- Lewdness
- Robbery
- Criminal mischief
- Burglary
- Criminal trespass
- Contempt harassment
- Cyber harassment
Morella said there were 57 domestic violence–related homicides in 2023, a 46% increase from 2019.
“That does tell me that there are still some significant barriers in our community, and that there are survivors that are not able to access safety,” she said. “It is a call for all of us to come to the table together, to really look at what’s happening, and identify how we can best support and fill in any gaps that are contributing to these increases.”
What are the new measures addressing domestic violence?
There are multiple bills in the Assembly that are trying to stem the tide on domestic violence.
One proposal would require domestic violence public awareness campaigns to go beyond physical violence.
Assemblywoman Andrea Katz, D-Burlington, the prime sponsor of the bill, said it’s important for people to know that violence is not limited to physical abuse.
“It has to do with the control and the coercion, we know that, so making this, defining this and expanding the definition says to women in that situation, that yes, this is domestic violence, this is abuse,” she said.
Morella agreed there is a lack of understanding that physical violence is a signal of ongoing coercive control.
“Hopefully survivors will get that information earlier on so that they can start to do that self-assessment for themselves in their relationship and potentially learn about unhealthy behaviors before it turns physical,” she said.
She said such information could also support the person causing harm, and make them aware of behaviors that they want to work on and change to be a healthier partner.
The state legislature is also considering a separate measure that seeks to increase penalties for final restraining order violations.
“It’s really important that our legislature, our courts and our systems work together to ensure that survivors continue to be safe, even when the initial order isn’t working, and that we’re holding the person causing harm accountable in a way, so that they don’t have that ability to continue to have contact with the survivor,” Morella said.
A third measure would permit the courts to order transfer of billing responsibility for, and rights to, a wireless telephone number to certain victims of domestic violence or stalking.
Morella said this would help to ensure victims are able to reclaim their independence.
“Our phones now serve as an access point for so many things that are connected to our economics, whether it’s applying for a job, or housing, having access to our banking and utility accounts, or simply storing information,” she said. “If the survivor is in transition, changing where they’re living, the continuity of the phone number, that stability, can be really important.”
Katz said many New Jerseyans may be facing challenges with their partners.
“Particularly, women may be vulnerable,” she said. “These bills are designed to address some of the issues they are involved with.”
Morella said awareness about the nonphysical forms of control can be helpful in understanding domestic violence more holistically and identifying and preventing a problem before it becomes physical and more high risk. The legislation has been approved by the General Assembly and is now being considered by the state Senate.
The New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-572-SAFE.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.