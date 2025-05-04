What are the new measures addressing domestic violence?

There are multiple bills in the Assembly that are trying to stem the tide on domestic violence.

One proposal would require domestic violence public awareness campaigns to go beyond physical violence.

Assemblywoman Andrea Katz, D-Burlington, the prime sponsor of the bill, said it’s important for people to know that violence is not limited to physical abuse.

“It has to do with the control and the coercion, we know that, so making this, defining this and expanding the definition says to women in that situation, that yes, this is domestic violence, this is abuse,” she said.

Morella agreed there is a lack of understanding that physical violence is a signal of ongoing coercive control.

“Hopefully survivors will get that information earlier on so that they can start to do that self-assessment for themselves in their relationship and potentially learn about unhealthy behaviors before it turns physical,” she said.

She said such information could also support the person causing harm, and make them aware of behaviors that they want to work on and change to be a healthier partner.

The state legislature is also considering a separate measure that seeks to increase penalties for final restraining order violations.

“It’s really important that our legislature, our courts and our systems work together to ensure that survivors continue to be safe, even when the initial order isn’t working, and that we’re holding the person causing harm accountable in a way, so that they don’t have that ability to continue to have contact with the survivor,” Morella said.

A third measure would permit the courts to order transfer of billing responsibility for, and rights to, a wireless telephone number to certain victims of domestic violence or stalking.

Morella said this would help to ensure victims are able to reclaim their independence.

“Our phones now serve as an access point for so many things that are connected to our economics, whether it’s applying for a job, or housing, having access to our banking and utility accounts, or simply storing information,” she said. “If the survivor is in transition, changing where they’re living, the continuity of the phone number, that stability, can be really important.”