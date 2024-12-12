From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The longtime head of the Camden Parking Authority has been charged in relation to a domestic violence incident.

Willie E. Hunter Sr. was arrested on Nov. 29 after Camden County Police were called to the 3100 block of Fremont Avenue in Camden’s Stockton neighborhood, according to police spokesman Dan Keashen.

Hunter faces charges of aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Details of the incidents were not immediately available.

Hunter’s attorney, Timothy S. Farrow, declined to comment. The next scheduled court date is Feb. 26.

Prior to becoming executive director of the parking authority in January 2012, Hunter, who has political connections to former Camden Mayor Dana Redd and others, served two stints as commissioner on the agency’s board.

Hunter, 56, was accused in a 2019 whistle-blower lawsuit of firing a parking authority employee for reporting concerns about bid-rigging, public corruption and payroll fraud. The suit was settled in 2022.