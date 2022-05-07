Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the only Democrat running for governor of Pennsylvania, vowed to veto any bills banning abortion at a rally in Philadelphia Friday — days after news of a leaked draft opinion this week seemed to spell the downfall of Roe v. Wade.

“They’re coming for all your rights, and I’ll be there to defend you every single step of the way,” Shapiro said.

Abortion would remain legal in Pennsylvania if the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark ruling. Pa. would likely see a massive influx of people from nearby states seeking abortions.

But a Democratic governor is expected to be key to maintaining abortion protections in Pennsylvania, as current Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed several bills that would further restrict abortion access passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Wolf has promised to continue vetoing abortion restrictions during his remaining few months left in office. Every Republican running for governor supports banning or limiting abortions.

“The way we win this fight is by electing a governor, a governor who will act as a firewall against the extreme General Assembly,” said Austin Davis, the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor Shapiro has endorsed. “That governor is my friend Josh Shapiro.”