The leaked draft ruling is a “crisis moment,” said Dale Steinberg, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania. “Make no mistake about it, the threat is not hypothetical. The court clearly seems prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. This outcome is as dangerous as it is unprecedented and will open the floodgates for states across the country to ban abortion.”

Pennsylvania State Representative Joanna McClinton added it’s time to make sure the Supreme Court cannot create laws, because that’s not their job.

“We’re going to make sure when we put people on the Supreme Court that they interpret the law, that they don’t give us the law. That’s why we are lawmakers,” she said. “We went to Harrisburg and Washington to create laws. We didn’t send anybody to the Supreme Court to make new laws.”

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania said the Supreme Court would make pregnant people into “second class citizens” if the draft becomes the official court ruling.

“If Roe can be overturned, what’s next? Gay marriage, Brown versus Board [of Education], Loving versus Virginia?” she said. “Make no mistake, everything will be on the line with this extremist Supreme Court, they have already started chipping away very effectively at our voting rights.”

The politicians called on the voters to consider the ruling when they head out to cast a ballot this year. Democrats hold a one-vote majority in the U.S. Senate, and there is a possibility their margin in the U.S. House of Representatives could be in danger during the midterm elections.