Wolf calls on Rep. Boyle to resign following arrest and reports of mental health struggles

Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for Democratic State Rep. Kevin Boyle to resign from the state Legislature, following his arrest Friday night for violating a protection from abuse order and harassment.

“I think he ought to resign and I think everybody deserves treatment for mental illness,” Wolf said at an unrelated press conference Monday. “He deserves to go through that treatment and I think while he’s going through that treatment, he should not serve in the Legislature.”

Details on Boyle’s situation have been scarce. His fellow House Democrats have indicated that his behavior has been a source of concern for months, but have been reluctant to elaborate, characterizing the situation as sensitive and highly personal.

Just days before Boyle’s arrest, his caucus leaders quietly stripped him of his committee chairmanship and curtailed his access to the Capitol, requiring him to enter through public doors with metal detectors, instead of the 24-hour special access that lawmakers typically enjoy.

Spotlight PA, which first reported the change in Boyle’s status, quoted him as saying he wasn’t sure what Democratic leaders were thinking, but thought they had acted based on “incorrect information about me.”