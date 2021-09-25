State Rep. Kevin Boyle arrested for violating protection from abuse order

State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) was arrested Friday, allegedly for violating a protection from abuse order, and for harassment.

According to court documents, Philadelphia police took him into custody late Friday night and arraigned him early Saturday morning, and have set a trial date for Tuesday morning.

The arrest comes days after his caucus leaders quietly stripped Boyle of his committee chairmanship and curtailed his access to the Capitol, requiring him to enter through public doors with metal detectors, instead of the 24-hour special access that lawmakers typically enjoy.

Spotlight PA, which first reported the change in Boyle’s status, quoted him as saying he wasn’t sure what Democratic leaders were thinking, but thought they had acted based on “incorrect information about me.”