With immigration a key issue in the 2024 presidential election, Studio 2 hosted a conversation on the topic with insight from stakeholders in Southern Chester County, who reflected on how the local mushroom industry’s dependence on immigrant labor highlights the flaws of our federal policy.

Guests:

-Zeke Hernandez is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and author of the new book The Truth About Immigration: Why Successful Societies Welcome Newcomers.

-Nancy Ayllón-Ramírez is an immigration attorney based in Kennett Square. She came to the U.S. from Mexico at age 6. Her dad worked for decades in the local mushroom industry and she uses that first-hand experience to help her clients navigate a wide variety of immigration-related legal issues.

–Guy Ciarrocchi is the former CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce. He was the Republican nominee for the 6th Congressional District race in 2022 and he’s now a senior fellow at Commonwealth Foundation.