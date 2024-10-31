Although Ari Allyn-Feuer, 35, is a member of the Chester County Democratic Committee, the scientist made an easy calculation. The Easttown Township resident has been a Musk fan for 20 years. He said he is impressed by his “vision to make the economy clean and expand humans into outer space.”

Allyn-Feuer signed the petition on the America PAC’s website on Oct. 21, just before the offer expired. He said he made several more attempts to sign the petition, but still no response.

“I have not received any money,” he said. “I have not received any ‘get out the vote’ communications from the PAC which I was expecting, and I also haven’t even received a confirmation email.”

Allyn-Feuer is not alone. Musk and his Donald Trump-aligned super PAC have made similar commitments across the swing statements, promising anywhere from $47 to $1 million. The cash payments have been inconsistent.

The America PAC could not be reached for comment. Attorney Matthew Haverstick, who is representing Musk and the PAC in a lawsuit stemming from the giveaway, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PAC’s website said due to volume, all payments are expected to be issued on or before Nov. 30. But it’s unclear if Allyn Feuer or others like him have an avenue to get their money if it never arrives.

Claire Finkelstein, professor of law and philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania, said if the contract Allyn-Feuer signed was legal, Musk owes him $100.

“He could go ahead and bring an action in small claims court and sue Elon Musk. Or a class action could be brought by all the people that [Musk] promised and didn’t make good on and Musk would have to answer those losses,” Finkelstein said. “The question is whether or not the action was and these promises were lawful in the first place — and there are a bunch of different reasons why it might not have been.”